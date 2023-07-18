Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's demise has left Prime Minister Narendra Modi grieving, as he expressed his condolences. PM Modi lauded Chandy as a humble and dedicated leader who dedicated his life to public service and contributed to Kerala's progress. Remembering their interactions during their tenures as Chief Ministers and later in Delhi, PM Modi extended his sympathies to Chandy's family and supporters. RIP Oommen Chandy: Kunchacko Boban Condoles Death of Former Kerala Chief Minister on Instagram.

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's Demise Mourned by PM Modi

In the passing away of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our… pic.twitter.com/S6rd22T24j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)