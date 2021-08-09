New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala on Monday met former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in Delhi to discuss the formation of the third front.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's presence in the meeting holds significance as Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are due early next year.

Also Read | Raer One is East LA's Rising Star.

This meeting came in the backdrop when Opposition parties especially Trinamool Congress and Nationalist Congress Party have been holding deliberations to form a united Opposition against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

Last Month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on a visit to Delhi to hold meetings with several Opposition leaders to chalk out strategies for future politics.

Also Read | Singer Ashok Ojha's Latest Romantic Track 'Mujhko Mana Lena' With Alka Yagnik Will Leave the Fans in a Frenzy.

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also met Chautala in the national capital earlier this month. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)