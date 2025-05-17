Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI): As part of the statewide emergency preparedness initiative 'Operation Abhyaas', a mock drill was conducted at the Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court on Saturday.

District Magistrate Fouzia Taranum said the exercise was aimed at enhancing coordination among key departments in handling crisis situations.

"As part of Operation Abhyaas, all district administrations have geared up for mock drills in their districts. In Kalaburagi, we have already completed the mock drill at the airport. Today, we conducted the mock drill at the High Court, where Justice Indresh also took part with us," she said.

The mock drill witnessed the active participation of the Bar Association, police, revenue department, KSISF, fire department, health department, and other key departments, along with non-governmental organisations like the Red Cross, NSS, and NCC.

"Everyone came together for one demonstration involving a bomb scenario, an air explosive scenario, and a rescue and evacuation scenario. These scenarios were carried out very well, in cooperation with the local public as well as the High Court staff."

"This projected the strength of all 12 departments working in coordination during any situation where we must act together as part of the district administration against external forces or any threatening situation. This demonstration has been very successful. We thank the High Court and all the departments for their seamless cooperation in putting up a very, very good show during the mock drill," Taranum added.

Meanwhile, in view of the prevailing security scenario and the need for preparedness against any potential threat, a comprehensive mock drill was also conducted at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala.

The exercise, part of the Annual Multi-Agency CTCP (Contingency Terrorist Contingency Plan) Mock Exercise-2025, was held from 5:00 PM to 6:05 PM following the guidelines issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The theme of the drill centred around a simulated terrorist attack at the airport terminal building from the city side.

The exercise saw active participation from key security and emergency response agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airports Authority of India (AAI), AAI Fire Service, Indian Army (21 Para Commando), Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Tripura State Police, Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), and medical personnel.

A total of 186 personnel took part in the drill, executing their roles as per the pre-defined contingency plan to test coordination, response time, and effectiveness of emergency protocols. (ANI)

