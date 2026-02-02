New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday praised the Indian Coast Guard for its role in Operation Sindoor last year against Pakistan, saying the operation once again proved the force's position as the frontline arm in India's multi-layered maritime security system.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Indian Coast Guard, Singh described Operation Sindoor as one of the organisation's major achievements, carried out during a period of heightened maritime sensitivity.

"One of your major achievements has also been Operation Sindoor, which was carried out during a period of heightened maritime sensitivity," he said.

The Defence Minister said the Coast Guard's swift and firm response played a critical role in the success of the operation.

"It was of great importance that the Indian Coast Guard, providing a fast and firm response, deployed strategic assets in advance, increased surveillance along the western coast, and maintained a high alert in coastal and creek areas," Singh said.

Highlighting the significance of the operation, he added, "This operation has once again proven the role of the Coast Guard as the frontline force in India's multi-layered maritime security system, and the inter-service coordination."

Operation Sindoor was a military action aimed at destroying terrorist bases in Pakistan. It was launched after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025, in which 26 people were killed. The Indian armed forces carried out strikes on terrorist bases across the border, killing several terrorists.

The Defence Minister also lauded the Indian Coast Guard for its wider role in counter-terrorism efforts, combating human trafficking, curbing illegal activities, and ensuring maritime security. The Ministry of Defence shared his remarks in a post on X.

In a thread on X, the Raksha Mantri's Office (RMO) said, "The role of the Indian Coast Guard is extremely important in maintaining the country's coastal and maritime security. From stopping terrorism, arms and human trafficking to controlling other illegal activities, you remain vigilant on every front."

The RMO further said Singh acknowledged the force's determination and contribution in tackling emerging maritime challenges.

"Furthermore, Singh hailed the undivided determination and contribution in tackling challenges such as drug trafficking, illegal trade, piracy, marine pollution and much more."

The post also highlighted the growing responsibilities of the Coast Guard in the current global security environment.

"In this era of global instability and escalating maritime threats, your responsibilities have grown even further. Your contribution is decisive in tackling challenges such as drug trafficking, piracy, illegal trade, and marine pollution. With multi-agency coordination, the role of first responder in disaster management, and a demonstration of professionalism and humanity, it strengthens national security..." the RMO in the X post added..

Looking ahead, Singh urged the Indian Coast Guard to prepare a clear and long-term roadmap for the next 25 years as India moves towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. The year will also mark 75 years since the establishment of the Indian Coast Guard.

"I want to say this to all of you, that the nation is proud of you, and the nation knows that as long as you stand in the seas, India remains secure. Today, as India is moving forward with firm resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, it becomes essential for the Indian Coast Guard to prepare a clear, well-targeted, and visionary roadmap for the next 25 years," the RMO said on X. (ANI)

