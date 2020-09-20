By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to reach out to the farmers and agrarian community regarding two agriculture bills, passed by Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

With a majority of Opposition parties trying to create a negative environment over the recently passed Bills, the BJP leadership has instructed its MPs to connect with the masses and apprise them of the farmer welfare measures in the new legislation.

The MPs were given this instruction at a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 permits the electronic trading of farmers' produce and allows the setting up transaction platforms for facilitating direct online buying and selling of farm products.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 provides for a farming agreement prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce. A guaranteed price to be paid for the purchase of farming produce will be mentioned in such agreements.

The party wants to ensure that the message is clearly given to the masses that the new laws would help the agriculture sector and all employed in it.

The MPs and BJP leaders would be tasked to inform farmers that they would be able to get themselves out of the grip of the middlemen as the government has now allowed free sale and movement of agriculture produce. (ANI)

