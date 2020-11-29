Kota (Rajasthan) [India], November 28 (ANI): The noble cause of organ donation should be made people's movement, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during an online seminar organised by Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti on the occasion of National Organ Donation Day on Saturday.

Birla lauded the efforts of Samiti in raising public awareness on the subject of organ donation.

According to the official release, "thanking the organisers, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla said that organ donation is a gift of life; organ donation is the supreme donation and there is a need to make it a people's movement."

The speaker appreciated the people who came forward to donate plasma and blood in large numbers and added that entire world has witnessed how Indians have faced the challenge of COVID -19 through collective humanitarian efforts.

"Birla said that on the occasion of National Organ Donation Day, all of us should contemplate as to how organ donation can be encouraged. He also said that sage Dadhichi was possibly the first such person in the world who donated his body for the welfare of the people," the release read.

He said that there is lack of information and misconception about organ donation due to which people are unable to donate their organs.

He further said that organ donation can help in medical science research and medical advancement to help saves lives. (ANI)

