Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) Lashing out at the Damodar Valley Corporation yet again for releasing large volumes of water from its reservoirs and flooding significant pockets of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the power utility has released 27,000 lakh cubic metres of water into the state's rivers since June 18.

She alleged that repeated appeals to the DVC about taking her government into confidence before releasing such immense volume of water from neighbouring Jharkhand into downstream Bengal during high monsoon have fallen on deaf ears.

Several low-lying areas of south Bengal, including the vulnerable Ghatal block in Paschim Medinipur district, have been flooded multiple times this monsoon season, which covered the state a tad earlier than usual.

“I am sorry to inform you that the DVC is releasing water in a sustained manner from its reservoirs, including those at Maithon and Panchet. They are doing this to save themselves without caring for the consequences our state is suffering on account of their actions. We have been fighting this menace for the last 14 years without any positive result,” Banerjee said, while chairing a high-level meeting at the state secretariat to monitor flood-like situation in parts of the state.

Banerjee maintained that despite constructing over 5 lakh ponds and 500 check dams under a World Bank project to absorb water from monsoon rain, floods are recurrent in the state from overflowing rivers, which receive bursts of water in massive volumes from DVC dams.

“We have sent multiple teams in the past to address the issue; our irrigation department has repeatedly raised concerns, and I have written to the PM about this. We raised the matter at meetings of the eastern regional council as well as the Niti Aayog. But, all our appeals seem to have fallen on deaf ears,” she said.

Holding the Centre accountable for not carrying out dredging of downstream rivers in Bengal which, according to Banerjee, could have accommodated an additional 4 lakh cubic metres of water, she alleged that it was “failing in its duties towards the citizens” of the state.

“States like Assam, unlike Bengal, receive central grants to tackle floods. For Bengal, their responsibility ends after releasing water and flooding our lands,” Banerjee said.

Turning her focus on flood preparedness in the state, the chief minister instructed the district administration and police to remove vulnerable people from low-lying areas to safe shelters, and provide them with relief till they are able to return home.

“We already have flood shelters in some areas. We must build temporary shelters in areas where we don't and move people there. There will be no dearth of funds for relief materials,” Banerjee said.

The CM also directed the state administration to procure necessary medicines, including snake venom antidotes, food and tarpaulin for the flood-affected people besides instructing the power department to launch awareness campaigns to stay away from electricity poles during rain.

“We have already started implementing the Ghatal Master Plan and we plan to complete it in the next two years. That will provide relief to a few lakh people from the recurring floods in that area,” she said.

Speaking of the rural housing project, ‘Banglar Bari', Banerjee said the state government plans to build an additional 28 lakh rural homes, over and above the 47 lakh houses it has already built on a funds-sharing basis with the Centre, by May next year.

“We will release funds for 12 lakh houses in December this year and for another 16 lakh houses by May next year. We will keep releasing funds in phases and plan to finish the project for the entire state in the next three to four years,” Banerjee said.

She also directed the district administration to set up control rooms for round-the-clock monitoring of the flood situation, and seamless communication to the state chief secretary for possible emergencies.

