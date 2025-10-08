Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has stated that the country's vast youth population, the demographic dividend, is the greatest asset. He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to convert this asset into a driving force for the nation's long-term prosperity.

According to the press release, the Chief Minister addressed the Youth Employment and Skill Empowerment Ceremony held in Gandhinagar on the second day of Vikas Saptah, a statewide celebration from October 7 to 15. The event was broadcast live to ITIs in all 33 districts of the state.

On this occasion, appointment letters were distributed to 57,502 youths who secured employment in the private sector through 658 recruitment fairs held across the state. The Chief Minister presented the letters in Gandhinagar, while the Ministers presented them at ceremonies held in the respective districts.

As part of an initiative to curb the dropout rate among ITI trainees, the Labour and Skill Development Department of the State Government distributed provisional offer letters to more than 25,000 youths.

Furthermore, MoUs with over 100 industry partners were exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister Patel, Labour, Employment and Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, and other dignitaries, to ensure the availability of manpower suited to industry needs.

Chief Minister Patel said these employment opportunities for youth not only make them economically independent but also mark an important step towards Atmanirbharta.

He said that the Prime Minister has charted a new path for skill development for the youth, who, with their skill, will, and zeal, can achieve the impossible. Over the past 24 years, by providing vast opportunities to the youth of Gujarat, they have been transformed from job seekers into job creators. The CM further added that the slogan "Har Haath Ko Kaam" is being realised under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister.

CM also emphasised the role of Kaushalya - The Skill University, established by the state government to further the industry-ITI linkage model envisioned by the Prime Minister. Through its specialised skill development programs, the university ensures that incoming industries have access to suitably skilled human resources.

In this context, he mentioned that more than 12,000 youths have completed various courses at the university, which provide abundant employment opportunities in sectors such as green and renewable energy, semiconductors, AI, healthcare, and agri-services.

The Chief Minister further noted that under the Prime Minister's guidance, Gujarat's youth innovation has gained significant momentum, leading to over 12,500 startups becoming self-reliant, and that Gujarat has remained a top-ranking state in the startup ecosystem for four consecutive years.

He further stated that, over the past decade Prime Minister Modi has provided intensive training to more than 15 million youths in various courses, equipping them with skills and technical qualifications. These skilled youths have been offered employment in industries under the PM Employment Apprenticeship scheme.

Chief Minister Patel also shared insights of the Rs 1 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana launched by the Prime Minister to make the nation's youth Atmanirbhar.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister urged the youth to actively embrace the Prime Minister Modi's initiatives of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Vocal for Local - Har Ghar Swadeshi campaign.

The Labour, Skill, and Employment Minister stated that, as Vikas Saptah is being celebrated across the state, employment letters were handed over today to over 57,000 youths, making it a proud day for everyone. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has pioneered initiatives to organise recruitment fairs and ensure that youths are immediately placed in jobs after completing training under company guidance.

Minister further stated that, in the near future, arrangements will be made to ensure that 100% of youths enrolling in courses secure local-level employment even during their training. Currently, jobs can be offered and accessed through registration via a single-window system. Many youths are already gaining employment through recruitment fairs and other hiring initiatives. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Patel, while India's overall unemployment rate is 3.2%, Gujarat's unemployment rate stands at just around 1.1%, and the government is continuously striving to reduce it further.

Minister Rajput stated that the Gujarat government has facilitated arrangements enabling citizens from across the country to come to Gujarat, obtain good jobs, and settle here. He further noted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Central Government supports various industries in employing youth. The Minister also extended his best wishes to all the youths who have secured jobs.

Welcoming the gathering, Vinod Rao, Principal Secretary of Labour, Skill, and Employment department, said that, in the near future, these programs providing employment to youth will be implemented even more effectively. Today, across the state, including Gandhinagar, programs were organised for distributing employment letters, provisional offer letters, and signing MoUs with industries. He further added that from next year, it will be ensured that 100% of students receive provisional offer letters during their training.

Director of Employment and Training Nitin Sangwan delivered the vote of thanks.

At this state-level program, the Mayor of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, Miraben Patel, President of Gandhinagar District Panchayat, Shilpa Patel, Director of Labour, K.D. Lakhani, Director of Skill Development, Kamlesh Rathod, along with officials and staff of the Labour and Employment Department, a large number of youth, and employers were present. Additionally, over 1.5 lakh youths from across the state joined virtually. (ANI)

