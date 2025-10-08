Mumbai, October 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched India’s first common mobility app, called "Mumbai One App". This new app integrates 11 public transport operators, including the Suburban Railway for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), enabling faster commuting and travel.

The Mumbai One App, as the name suggests, is designed to be a single solution for the needs of people living in Mumbai. It has a simple interface that allows users to plan, book, or travel seamlessly, eliminating the need to use multiple applications to book tickets or frequently change original plans. HM Amit Shah Switches From Gmail to Zoho Mail After IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Encourages People To Adopt ‘Swadeshi’ Platforms.

Mumbai One App Launched in India by PM Narendra Modi

The Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi to launch India's first ever Common Mobility App, Mumbai One which connects 11 public transport operators across MMR today. The app is yet another step to realise MMRDA's vision of #MumbaiInMinutes by simplifying ticketing… pic.twitter.com/PNMqnHqBks — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) October 8, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Launches Mumbai One App

Mumbai ONE App – India’s first common mobility app integrating 11 public transport operators, including the Suburban Railway, for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The app will be available for download and use starting from 5:00 AM on October 9, 2025. · India’s First… pic.twitter.com/vCrh8TQ50v — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) October 8, 2025

What is Mumbai One App? How to Use and Where to Download It?

The Mumbai One App will be available for download from October 9, 2025 (tomorrow) from 5:00 AM IST. It offers a single QR-based digital ticket that makes it easier to travel across Metro, Bus, Monorail, and Suburban Rail. In addition, the new application is aimed at boosting green mobility in India, as it promotes environment-friendly travel by eliminating the use of paper tickets.

The new Mumbai One App, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, supports three languages, including Marathi, Hindi, and English. Besides the tri-language interface, users can access safety features such as "Share My Location" and an Emergency Helpline, which help during critical times. Due to its features, it may appeal to a wide audience in Mumbai, offering unique cost-effective travel routes across the city. All costs related to the app will be borne by the MMRDA, as it is a Maharashtra Government initiative with no extra charges for users.

Using the Mumbai One App, users can get real-time information on available routes, commuters, and service advisories. The travel app supports cashless and contactless transactions using digital wallets and prepaid balances, aligning with the Digital India objective. The application is also expected to encourage tourism and boost domestic and international visitors to explore major attractions in the city, such as cultural hubs and curated dining spots. IMC 2025: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Made-in-India 4G Stack Is Now Ready for Export’ During Indian Mobile Congress (Watch Videos).

The app is seen as a step towards the "Mumbai In Minutes" vision and a model for replication in other Indian metro cities. The 11 public transport operations integrated by the Mumbai One App include Suburban Rail, Metro Lines 1, 2A & 7, 3, Navi Mumbai Metro, Monorail, BEST, TMT, MBMT, KDMT and NMMT.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (MMDRA X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

