New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A total of 1,21,318 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the national capital on Friday, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin.

The bulletin issued on Saturday showed that 90,882 people received their first dose while 30,436 were administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: Man Beats Mule, Inserts Stick in Its Private Parts; Arrested.

The city has administered 1,22,37,895 vaccine doses so far, of which 87,77,612 were first doses and 34,60,283 second doses, it showed.

As of Saturday morning, the national capital had only four days of vaccine stock left, the bulletin claimed.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man, Who Allegedly Killed His Two Minor Sons, Found Dead in Noida Sector 70.

Delhi had a balance stock of 5,35,460 doses, of which 3,57,930 doses were of Covishield and 1,77,530 of Covaxin.

The national capital has 915 vaccination centres with a capacity of inoculating 1,77,496 beneficiaries a day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)