Noida, August 21: The father of the two minor kids, who were found murdered on Wednesday morning in Noida, also ended his life. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh. His body was found hanging from the ceiling of an abandoned house on Friday. The incident took place in Basai village in Sector 70 of Noida. Noida Shocker: 5 Held for Thrashing Woman, Family Members Over Relative's Death.

Mahesh had reportedy died almost three days back. A note was also recovered from his pocket, in which Mahesh had written that he was responsible for the death of his two children – six-year-old Monu and three-year-old Tinka. According to a report published in The Times of India, Mahesh’s body was spotted by sanitation workers. They entered the dilapidated building as a foul smell was coming from inside.

The sanitation workers then informed the Police. Much of Mahesh’s body was decomposed, and bricks were found under his feet. ON Tuesday evening, the deceased left home along with his two sons. He told her wife that he was going for a walk and would return soon.

Notably, the bodies of the two children were found on Wednesday morning, and Mahesh was reported to be missing after the incident. Their bodies were found in a green belt near Billabong International School in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and their throats had been slit. Mahesh was the prime suspect in their murder.

The deceased’s brother, Arun, told Police that Mahesh was upset as he had lost his job and was unable to find the job for the past two months. He reportedly was working in an export company. He then joined another firm, but that was closed after the death of the owner. As per the report, Mahesh did not tell about his job to his wife.

“There seems to be some information that the family is yet to share with us. It is true that he had lost his job. But the entire thing appears to be well-planned. There could be reasons that are yet to be revealed,” reported TOI quoting Ranvijay Singh, additional DCP (Noida), as saying. Mahesh used to have fights with his wife over financial issues. The Police have launched an investigation into the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2021 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).