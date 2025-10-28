New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday that representatives of more than 120 countries took part in the opening plenary of the Eighth Session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly (ISA) in New Delhi.

"President Droupadi Murmu successfully inaugurated the Eighth Session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly, and I'm very happy to share with you that more than 120 countries have participated in this, and their representatives are physically present here," Joshi told reporters.

The minister said that ISA member countries account for 40 per cent of global solar energy and also noted the progress under the PM Kusum and PM Surya Ghar schemes.

"Overall, worldwide, whatever solar exists today, 40 per cent is in ISA membership. That is the one proud moment for us. India is sharing its experience with many countries. As far as PM Kusum and PM Surya Ghar are concerned, our model is the most successful model. As of now, we have installed 21 lakh PM Suryagarh. Out of that, nearly 48% people are getting zero bill, and some of them are earning out of that..." he said.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the opening plenary of the Eighth Session of the ISA Assembly.

According to a release by the President's Secretariat, she said solar energy is not merely about power generation but also about empowerment and inclusive development.

She added that the ISA stands as a symbol of humanity's shared aspiration to harness solar energy for inclusion, dignity, and collective prosperity.

The President said that climate change is affecting the entire world. Urgent, concrete steps need to be taken to address this threat. India is committed to combating climate change and is taking determined steps to do so. She highlighted that ISA represents a significant step towards addressing this global challenge by encouraging the adoption and use of solar energy.

The President said that the idea of inclusion defines India's development journey. Our experience in illuminating homes in the remotest areas confirms our belief that energy equity is the foundation of social equity. Access to affordable and clean energy empowers communities, drives the local economy, and opens up opportunities that extend well beyond the provision of electricity.

The President urged all Member Countries to think beyond infrastructure and focus on the lives of the people. She said that this Assembly should develop a collective action plan that links solar energy with job creation, women's leadership, rural livelihoods, and digital inclusion. Our progress should not only be measured through megawatts but through the number of lives illuminated, the number of families strengthened, and the number of communities transformed.

The focus should also be on technology development and on sharing the latest and advanced technologies with all for maximum benefit. She emphasised that as we expand large-scale solar installations, we should ensure that the ecological balance of the region is preserved, as environmental conservation is the very reason for turning to green energy.

The President said that we should work with more dedication not only for our own countries but for the entire world, and not only for the present generation but for future generations. She expressed confidence that the deliberations and decisions of this Assembly will serve as a milestone in the production of solar energy, contributing to the building of an inclusive and equitable world. (ANI)

