New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 121.84 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

On Saturday, more than 73 lakh (73,74,792) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

