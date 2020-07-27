New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Following a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, over 1,500 COVID-19 beds are available in four government hospitals in Delhi, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"Visible results of the Union Govt's effective intervention in managing #COVID19 situation in Delhi are apparent in number of COVID beds available in the 3 Central Govt hospitals and #AIIMS, New Delhi," the Union Health Ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

According to the Ministry, there are 404 COVID-19 beds vacant in Safdarjung hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College. AIIMS has 1,283 beds available.

"In Dr RML, Safdarjung and LHMC hospitals, against a total of 529 COVID beds, 404 COVID beds are vacant today morning at 7 am," said the Ministry in a tweet.

"Against a total number of 1,515 COVID beds in AIIMS, New Delhi, 1,283 beds are vacant today at 7 am," it said.

With 1,075 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital reached 1,30,606 including 11,904 active cases. While 1,14,875 recoveries have been reported in the Delhi so far, the death toll stands at 3,827. (ANI)

