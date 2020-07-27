New Delhi, July 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch high-throughput COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via video conferencing at 4:30 PM. These testing facilities will help to increase the testing capacities and would contribute to strengthening the early detection and treatment of COVID-19.

The three high-throughput testing facilities that would be launched today are set up at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida; ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai; and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata. These testing facilities would be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day. India’s COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer Towards 14-Lakh Mark With a Spike of 48,661 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Rises to 32,063.

Highlights of the high-throughput testing facilities:

The new testing labs would reduce the turn-around-time and exposure of lab personnel to infectious clinical materials.

The labs have been enabled to test diseases other than COVID-19 as well. Post the pandemic, these testing facilities would be able to test for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Cytomegalovirus, Chlamydia, Neisseria, Dengue, etc.

The big event today would also be attended by Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Science & Technology, along with Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

