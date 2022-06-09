New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) More than 20 people were rescued after a fire broke out in a house in southeast Delhi's Jama Masjid area on Thursday morning, Delhi Fire Service said.

However, no casualty was reported so far, it added.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said a call about a fire in a house near Batla House was received at 8.48 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The Fire was in a house comprising five floors. It was triggered from meter boards and reach up to the third floor of the house. More than 20 people have been rescued and the fire was brought under control," he said.

