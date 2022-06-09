Moradabad, June 9: A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party MLC, Lal Bihari Yadav, in the Kanth police station of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Lord Shiva. Yadav has been booked under sections 153A and 153B of the IPC.

The case was registered after the Bajrang Dal workers complained about the remarks made by the SP leader. It was alleged that the SP MLC made objectionable remarks against Shivling and Lord Shiva in an alleged video. While registering a complaint, the Bajrang Dal leaders alleged that the Hindu sentiments were hurt by Lal Bihari Yadav. Chhattisgarh: Shivling Uprooted, Brought to Court for Hearing Before Tehsildar in Raigarh.

Watch: Samajwadi Party MLC Lal Bihari Yadav's Comments

Listen what this dog named lal bihari yadav mla of samajwadi party is telling about shivling. Therefore I demand #arrestlalbihariyadav , now this is enough of humiliation. Those pisslamist countries can't bear truth about popat muhammad, so there we also can't hear about our shiv pic.twitter.com/Y0T0bx3NJy — Vansh (@vp121413) June 6, 2022

This comes amid the ongoing Gyanvapi dispute where the Hindu side claimed that a 'Shivling' was discovered within the premises of the mosque during the survey that was ordered by the Varanasi court. In a similar incident, BJP leader Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party after she made alleged controversial religious remarks during a TV show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2022 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).