New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): More than three crore Income Tax Returns have now been filed on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department as of December 3, informed the Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

According to a press statement from the ministry, the number of ITRs filed per day is over four lakh and increasing every day as the extended due date of December 31, 2021, is approaching.

The Income Tax Department strongly urges all taxpayers to view their Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) through the e-filing portal to verify the accuracy of the TDS and Tax Payments and avail of pre-filling of ITRs.

"It is important for taxpayers to cross-check the data in the AIS statement with their Bank passbook, interest certificate, Form 16 and Capital gains statement from brokerages in case of purchase and sale of equity or Mutual funds etc," the ministry said.

The process of e-verification through Aadhaar OTP and other methods is important for the department to commence processing of the ITR and to issue refunds if any.

"It is encouraging to note that 2.69 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which more than 2.28 crore are through Aadhaar based OTP," it said.

The Department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through emails, SMS and media campaigns encouraging taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns without further delay.

"All taxpayers who are yet to file their Income Tax returns for AY 2021-22 are requested to file their returns at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush," it added. (ANI)

