New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Thirty-two people involved in various criminal cases were apprehended in Delhi Police's north district in a span of 24 hours, according to official data.

Eight people were nabbed for robbery, five for vehicle theft, four for burglary, two for snatching, two for theft, two for house theft, once each for attempt to murder, cheating, gambling, kidnapping, carrying a weapon illegally and pick pocketing, it stated.

While two men were proclaimed offenders, one man was arrested in connection with a molestation case filed by a woman, as per the data shared on Friday.

They were apprehended in a 24-hour period on Thursday and included three juveniles, police said.

According to the police, a 21-year-old man, who had come to Delhi from Ajmer, was arrested for allegedly stalking his former friend.

It was revealed that the accused and the complainant were residents of the same locality in Ajmer, Rajasthan. He had met the woman on social media around five years ago and the two had formed a friendship. After some time, the woman broke off with the man but he kept stalking her, they said.

On Thursday, he came to Delhi and started following her outside her college, police said.

