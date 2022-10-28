Mangaluru, Oct 28 (PTI) As part of the Karnataka government's 'Koti Kanta Gayana' (song of one crore voices) programme in connection with Rajyotsava, over 50 fishing boats sailed from Sultan Bathery to Thota Bengre estuary point here on Friday, with fishermen and others rendering the Kannada State anthem and other Kannada songs.

The event was organised as part of the State-wide programme by the Department of Kannada and Culture in connection with Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1.

The event today was held under the leadership of Mangaluru south MLA Vedavyas Kamath in cooperation with the Fisheries Department and Mogaveera community.

A total of five purse seine boats, 10 deep-sea fishing boats, 25 country boats, 10 river fishing boats and four ferries took part in the event during which six selected songs were rendered. All boats had Kannada and Tulu flags.

Deputy Mayor Poornima, corporators and Fisheries officials were among those present at the inaugural of the event.

