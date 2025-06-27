Aizawl, Jun 27 (PTI) Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga on Friday said that more than 50 per cent of criminal cases in Mizoram in recent times were linked to people who came from outside and took refuge in the state.

More than 30,000 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh and Internally Displaced People (IDP) from Manipur are currently taking shelter in the northeastern state, according to officials.

While chairing a review meeting here, the home minister said that the crime rate is on the rise in the state.

"More than half of the criminal cases were connected with displaced people from across the international border," the home minister said.

The Myanmar nationals fled to Mizoram following a military coup in the neighbouring country in February 2021, while the asylum seekers from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) came to the state after a military offensive against an ethnic insurgent group in 2022.

A large number of Kuki people from Manipur have taken shelter in Mizoram after ethnic violence broke out with Meiteis in May 2023.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Thursday that his government is contemplating confiscating Myanmar government-issued identity cards of a section of refugees, who repeatedly cross the international border and often violate the India's laws.

The Myanmar people who took refuge in Mizoram were mostly from the Chin community, who share ethnic ties with the Mizos.

The Kuki-Hmar-Zomi people from Manipur and Bawm tribe from Bangladesh who have taken shelter in Mizoram also share close ethnic ties with the native Mizos.

At the meeting on Friday, Sapdanga said that those policemen, who are unable to carry out their duty will be advised to seek voluntary retirement, and those who are not eligible for voluntary retirement should opt for a special retirement scheme.

This is required for reforming the police department.

Underlining the importance of civil society's support in law and order, Sapdanga also suggested that village defence parties should be strengthened across the state.

