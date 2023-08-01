New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): A total of 53,336 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel quit their jobs either taking voluntary retirement or resignation, the Central government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Of the 53,336 CAPF personnel, 47,000 troops took voluntary retirements while 6,336 resigned from their service from 2018 to 2022.

"A total of 12,380 people quit their job from CAPF in 2022 following a similar move taken by 12,003 personnel in 2021; 7,690 in 2020; 10,323 in 2019; and 10,940 in 2018", Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said while responding to a written reply to the query of Congress MP Manickam Tagore.

As per data shared by Nityanand Rai, a maximum of 23,553 (21,692 VR and 1861 R) personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) quit their job between 2018 and 2022 followed by 13,640 (13,027 VR and 613 R) from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF); 5,393 (5,313 VR and 80 R) from Assam Rifles; 5,151 (2,868 VR and 2,283 R) from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF); 3,165 (2,354 VR and 811 R) from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP); and 2,434 (1,746 VR and 688 R) from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

As per data shared by Rai, a total of 11, 211 personnel from the CAPF took voluntary retirement and 1,169 resigned from their services in 2022. A total of 10,762 CAPF personnel took voluntary retirement and 1241 resigned from their service in 2021.

A total of 6,891 CAPF personnel took voluntary retirement and 799 resigned from their service in 2020. A total of 8,908 CAPF personnel took voluntary retirement and 1,415 resigned from their service in 2019. However, 9,228 CAPF personnel took voluntary retirement and 1,712 resigned from their service in 2018.The Minister further informed that a total of 658 personnel took their own lives from 2018 to 2022. Of them, a maximum of 230 were from CRPF, 174 from BSF, 91 from CISF, 65 from SSB, 51 from ITBP and 47 from Assam Rifles.

Of the total 658, a total of 136 CAPF personnel committed took their lives in 2022, 155 in 2021, 142 in 2020, 129 in 2019 and 96 in 2018.

Noting that improvement in working conditions and amenities and welfare of CAPFs and Assam Rifles is a constant endeavour of the government, the Minister pointed out that several measures have also been taken to improve working conditions of CAPFs and Assam Rifles personnel

Among the initiatives for the welfare of CAPF and Assam Rifles, the Minister said transparent policies pertaining to transfer and leave of CAPFs and Assam Rifles (AR) personnel and choice posting is considered to the extent possible after the personnel served in the hard area along with the hospitalization period due to injuries while on duty is treated as on duty.

Besides, regular interaction of officers with troops to find out and redress their grievances as well as ensuring adequate rest and relief by regulating duty hours are among other steps being taken. (ANI)

