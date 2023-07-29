Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is part of the INDIA bloc MPs currently on a visit to Manipur, said the opposition parliamentarians would like to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he decides to visit Manipur with an all-party delegation. While addressing the media, Gogoi took a sharp attack at the Centre over the escalation of violence in Manipur. "The Central government is saying that peace has been restored in Manipur, so why are people staying in relief camps? Why are they unable to go back to their homes?" He said.

Gaurav Gogoi Attacks Centre

#WATCH | Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, says "The Central government is saying that peace has been restored in Manipur, so why are people staying in relief camps? Why are they unable to go back to their homes? We would like to accompany PM Modi if he decides to visit Manipur with an… pic.twitter.com/YkNftiTBCx — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

