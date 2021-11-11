By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Slamming Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a man who allegedly died by suicide in Kasganj police station, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged that this was not suicide but murder and police official should be arrested.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said "Tell me one thing, can anyone die by suicide by using a water tap at a height of less than 4 feet with his clothes? How can anyone kill oneself like this? You can kill him, you can strangle him. If he dies in police custody then they should not be suspended but arrested."

He further alleged that the boy was murdered in the police station and because he is poor and belonged to the minority community.

AIMIM chief further attacked police officials and said that the police of Kasganj should write a book on how anyone can be killed in the police station.

"Manish Gupta ji (Kanpur businessmen killed at a hotel in Gorakhpur) was killed by the Gorakhpur police. The Chief Minister reached his victim's family and gave a cheque of Rs 50 lakh, Akhilesh Yadav reached and gave Rs 21 lakhs but no one will go to Altaf because he is a poor Muslim. Will the value of human life be on the basis of religion?" he said.

He further demanded that the police officers should be arrested.

"We want that the way in which Gupta sahab was killed in Gorakhpur after the Chief Minister reached there, the police officer was not only suspended but also arrested. Why are you not doing this? Why are you not doing the inquiry? The SP has given a clean chit, so what will you do now? And who is fooling? Altaf has been murdered in the police station," Owaisi further added.

Earlier on November 9, a man named Altaf attempted suicide using the string of his bottom wear the police claimed.

Rajeev Krishna Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Agra said "Immediately, he was taken to the hospital, but passed away. The SHO and 4 other police personnel were suspended for negligence. Magisterial inquiry ordered into the incident."

"On Nov 8, one Kasganj resident registered a complaint about his missing daughter. He had named one Altaf in his complaint. He was then brought to the police station for further probe," he said.

According to Kasganj SP Botre Rohan Pramod, the police had called Altaf for questioning in a matter of missing girl.

"During questioning, he requested to go to the toilet and was sent to lock up washroom. There he tried to strangle himself with string inside his hoodie. Police officials took him to hospital in an unconscious state," said Kasganj SP.

Pramod further said that treatment the man died during the treatment. (ANI)

