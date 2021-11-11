Many new names featured in India's squad for the T20I series against New Zealand and former cricketer VVS Laxman was pleased to see some players getting their rewards for playing well in the Indian Premier League. Some of the new players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Venkatesh Iyer were handed call-ups while big names like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were rested. The former middle-order batsman picked Venkatesh Iyer to become Hardik Pandya's back-up to the Indian team. Venkatesh Iyer Reveals Sourav Ganguly’s Advice Post IPL 2021 Final After Earning Maiden Call-Up to Indian Team for T20Is Against New Zealand

Speaking on a show in Star Sports, he said, "I just want someone like Venkatesh Iyer to bat out of his position. India have got five openers in that squad and you know that Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are your front-runners for that spot. So Venkatesh Iyer needs to fit but not in the top order. You want him to bat at No. 5 or No. 6, and also chip in with the bowling, probably a couple of overs or more and make him get used to that position. He could be the back-up to Hardik Pandya. You can develop Venkatesh Iyer as a utility all-rounder." Iyer had been terrific for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second leg of IPL 2021 and was one of the reasons why the franchise made it to the final, where they were defeated by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 26-year old opened the innings for KKR and scored 370 runs in 10 games.

Harshal Patel was the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021 with 32 scalps and Avesh Khan followed him on the second spot with 24 wickets to his name. The next T20 World Cup would be in Australia in 2022 and keeping in mind that fact, Laxman felt that these selections made sense. "I think they have rewarded the players who have done well in the IPL, which is the way forward keeping in mind that the World Cup is going to happen in Australia in one year's time. I think it is an excellent squad, not only in the batting department but also in the fast-bowling unit as well. There is Harshal Patel who is excellent in the death overs… there is Avesh Khan who has got express pace," he added.

India would be hosting New Zealand for a three-match T20I series starting on November 17. India had a poor T20 World Cup 2021 campaign where they failed to qualify for the semifinals after two consecutive losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.

