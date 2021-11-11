New Delhi, Nov 11: The body of a 36-year-old property dealer was recovered from his house in South Delhi’s Chattarpur on Thursday morning according to a report in The Indian Express. The deceased had a bullet injury on his head, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Sejwal (36) who was a resident of Lado Sarai and worked as a property dealer. Police said they received a PCR call around 4.45 am from a woman saying that Sejwal had shot himself and was lying on the fourth floor of Rajpur JMD Estate building. Delhi Bar Association Employee Found Dead in Tis Hazari Court; Probe Underway

Sejwal, on Wednesday night, went to Rajpur JMD Estate building to meet his friends and was partying with them around 9 pm, said the police. Apart from him there were three or four people in the flat, police said. His body has been sent for autopsy and his family has been informed. He is survived by his wife and two children.

“We went to the spot and found Sejwal lying dead with a revolver by his side. A forensic team was called to the building to examine the scene. We are investigating the death from all angles. The reason behind the death isn’t clear. No suicide note was found at the spot,” said additional DCP (south) Harsh Vardhan.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2021 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).