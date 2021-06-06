New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The Oxygen Expresses have delivered more than 26,281 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in more than 1,534 tankers to various states across the country, the Railways Ministry informed on Sunday.

As per a statement, six loaded Oxygen Expresses on run with more than 483 MT of LMO in 26 tankers. Southern States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka received more than 3000 MT of LMO each from Oxygen Expresses.

Meanwhile, Oxygen Expresses offloaded more than 2800 MT of LMO in Andhra Pradesh.

Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 43 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam.

So far, 614 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3797 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5790 MT in Delhi, 2212 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 3097 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 3237 MT in Tamil Nadu, 2804 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 513 MT in Kerala, 2474 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 400 MT in Assam.

Till now Oxygen Expresses offloaded LMO in around 39 cities/towns in 15 states across the country.

Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa, Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to several states. (ANI)

