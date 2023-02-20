New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police have arrested a drug peddler who initially used to sell paan, bidi, and cigarettes, and later started selling drugs using mobile applications.

2.46 kg Ganja and 500 gm solid frozen piece of Charas recovered from his possession, officials said.

According to officials, on February 18, a police team at Roop Nagar Police Station suspected a person near the Roshanara Club underpass. On being noticed, the accused tried to flee from the spot but was caught after a small chase.

The police recovered a transparent polybag from his bag, containing 2.46 kg Ganja and 500 gm solid frozen piece of Charas, which were taken under possession. The police also recovered two smartphones, some powdery substances, tablets and other articles.

As per the police, the accused has disclosed his name as Rajeev Gupta, who is a resident of Sirsi village from Shambhal, Uttar Pradesh. He moved to Delhi 12 days ago and started residing in Vijay Nagar.

The police have also registered a case under section 20 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at the Roop Nagar Police Station.

Initially, the accused started selling paan, bidi, and cigarettes. Later, he also started selling ganja to rickshaw pullers, auto drivers and the students of Delhi University (DU), the police said.

The police said that during the lockdown, the accused Rajeev started using Rapido App to deliver the contraband to his customers in a hidden form. He used WhatsApp for communicating with his customers and uses the Paytm app for payment. It was also revealed that he used to receive Ganja from a lady.

Further investigation is going on to get the remaining leads and network of the accused, the police said. (ANI)

