New Delhi, February 19: BJP's Andhra Pradesh co-incharge Sunil Deodhar has criticised a Twitter post in which Andhra CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is seen feeding milk to a child dressed as Lord Shiva, calling it "highly insulting". The YSR Congress Party's post on Saturday was shared on Twitter by Deodhar that read '#YSRCP_Insults_Mahadeva'.

"A CM who aggressively converts Hindus to Christianity is now openly insulting Hindus by posting such a cartoon," a Twitter user posted on Sunday while sharing the YSR Congress' illustration that was displayed on the occasion of Mahashivratri. That post was re-tweeted by Deodhar. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Claims Drastic Improvement in Education, Healthcare.

YSR Congress Party's Twitter Post

"A party run by liquor mafia and the Chief Minister who is out on bail does not have the moral right to preach Hindus whom they should feed on festivals," the post on Twitter by the BJP National Secretary read. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Releases Rs 395 Crore Towards Interest-Free Loans for Traders.

Deodhar also shared a video of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minsiter doing 'Abhishekam' of Lord Shiva, saying: "What's this video, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy? Political drama to woo Hindus for capturing power?"

Stating that animal worship is also a form of God worship, he asked Jagan Mohan Reddy as to why such tweets and 'preachings' are not made by him on Bakrid and Christmas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2023 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).