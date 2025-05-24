Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): Assam government on Saturday extended financial assistance worth Rs five lakhs to the next of kin of the victim, who was killed in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Assam Minister Krishnendu Paul visited Kolkata to meet with the next of kin of the terror victim and expressed condolences.

Also Read | LIC Scripts History, Bags Guinness World Record for Selling Highest Life Insurance Policies in 24 Hours.

"Arrived at the residence of Late Bitan Adhikari in Kolkata to meet his wife, Sohini Roy. Late Bitan Adhikari was an unfortunate victim who was shot dead at point-blank range in a terrorist attack at Pahalgam on April 22, 2025," Paul, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, posted on X on Saturday.

"On behalf of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji, I handed over a cheque of Rs 5.00(Five) lakhs to the next of kin of the victim, along with a heartfelt condolence message," he added.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Jharkhand Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Congress Leader.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the people of the state stand firm with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

"Though we can never fill the void that Late Bitan Adhikari has left in the lives of Smt. Sohini and the young child, we have extended a token of assistance from the people of Assam to help them in this tough time," Sarma posted on X.

Meanwhile, India is sending multi-party delegations, led by various members of Parliament, to different countries across the globe to brief them about the country's response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, leading an all-party delegation to Russia, on Saturday asserted that links to terrorist attacks in India are always "traced back to Pakistan," as she reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

"India had no choice but to respond. But when India responded, we responded responsibly. We ensured no civilian was affected. We (during Operation Sindoor) only targeted the installations where terrorists were sheltered and trained. They resorted to military aggression and targeted gurdwaras, temples, residential areas where Indian civilians lived, and even our military bases," she told reporters in Moscow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)