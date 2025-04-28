Mathura, Apr 28 (PTI) Hindu right groups have called for a complete shutdown of markets in the district on May 1 in protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, a leader of the group said on Monday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Sangh Vichar Parivar held at Deendayal Nagar Saraswati Shishu Mandir school late Sunday evening.

Vijay Banta, Mahanagar Karyavah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said the shutdown is being organised with the support of VHP and like-minded Hindu outfits to condemn the killing of 26 people in Pahalgam, allegedly carried out by Pakistan-backed actors.

Speakers at the meeting urged the Indian government to destroy terrorist bases and respond strongly to Pakistan, Banta said.

He said that all shopkeepers and traders have been urged to keep their establishments closed on May 1 in solidarity.

Local MLA Shrikant Sharma, VHP Organisation Minister Rajesh Kumar, Umakant, RSS Sah Vibhag Karyavah Dr Sanjay Agarwal, VHP City President Kanhaiya Lal Agarwal, Hindu Jagran Manch's Surendra Kaushik, and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's Organisation Minister Divyanshu attended the meeting.

Terrorists gunned down 26 people, mostly holidayers, on April 22 in Kashmir Valley's Pahalgam in a targeted attack.

