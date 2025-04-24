Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 24 (ANI): The whole nation is in agony and pain in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. People across the nation are mourning the death of victims, offering condolences and holding candle marches in solidarity with the victims' families.

The mortal remains of the victims have been taken to their respective hometowns for the last rites.

In the early hours of Thursday, the mortal remains of Indian Air Force Corporal, Tage Hailyang, were brought to Guwahati Airport.

Hailyang, an IAF Corporal, was a resident of Ziro area of Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. He was among 26 tourists killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Guwahati City Police Commissioner Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta paid floral tributes to the soldier at Guwahati airport.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Shailesh Kalthia reached Surat, Gujarat while the remains of father-son duo Yatish Parmar and his son, Smit Parmar reached Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Union Minister CR Patil, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi paid tributes to their mortal remains.

On the other hand, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo paid tributes to the mortal remains of Prashant Satapathy, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

India on Wednesday announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Addressing a special press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme.

The CCS meeting, which lasted over two hours, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which met on Wednesday, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out.

The families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones as they urged the government to take strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

