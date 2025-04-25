New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest in New Delhi against the Pahalgam terror attack. Visuals showed the party members raising slogans demanding the elimination of terrorism.

VHP International President Alok Kumar stated that the attack was on the tourism and business sector of Kashmir.

"The bullets were indeed fired at the tourists, but the bullets also affect the tourism and business sector. If tourists stop going there, it will be a matter of survival. Therefore, this attack is on everyone in the name of Hindus...This is terrorism, and it is sponsored in Pakistan."

Further, he stated that it was high time that the terrorism system in Kashmir comes to an end, further stating that "Ghulam Kashmir" is freed from the slavery of Pakistan and is joined back with India.

"Now is the time that all terrorism in Pakistan is brought to an end. Secondly I hope that Ghulam Kashmir is freed from the slavery of Pakistan and is joined back with India," he further stated.

Kumar also criticised Robert Vadra's statement on the attack and questioned why the Congress party always spoke in favour of Pakistan.

"I don't know why one of Sonia Gandhi's family members speak in favour of Pakistan whenever such situations occur... This is like supporting the terrorists. His statement is being played by entire Pakistani media and they say that PM Modi was shown a mirror. I am disappointed that Congress did not separate itself from this... I believe Rahul Gandhi and this Robert Vadra speak against India."

Members of the party also performed a havan and paid tribute to the victims of the attack.

Meanwhile, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) called for a "trade bandh" march in the national capital to protest against the terror attack.

Markets across the national capital will remain shut as traders pay tribute to the victims and show solidarity with the government's stance against terrorism.

Protesters are raising anti-Pakistan slogans, condemning Pakistan.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured.

It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and among the most severe since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

