New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) According to official lists exchanged on July 1 this year, Pakistan has acknowledged the custody of 211 Indian or believed-to-be Indian fishermen, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his written response to a query in the Lok Sabha also said 24 of these are fishermen from Daman and Diu, and none from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

He was asked whether the government is making any efforts to get such fishermen released and if so, the details thereof along with the action taken or proposed to be taken by the government in this regard.

Jaishankar in his response also said, "As a result of sustained efforts by the government, 2,639 Indian fishermen have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014."

He was also asked whether the government has formulated any policy for getting such fishermen released and if so, the details thereof.

"As per the 'India-Pakistan Agreement on Consular Access' signed on 21 May, 2008, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen of each country, lodged in the jails of the other, are exchanged on 1 January and 1 July of every year. According to the lists exchanged on 1 July, 2024, Pakistan has acknowledged the custody of 211 Indian/ believed-to-be Indian fishermen, which includes 24 fishermen from Daman and Diu, and none from Dadra and Nagar Haveli," he added.

The 24 fishermen from Daman and Diu have been provided consular access and their Indian nationality has also been confirmed and conveyed to the government of Pakistan, the minister said.

"Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of all Indian fishermen, including those from Daman and Diu, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed. Pakistan has also been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining fishermen in Pakistan's custody who are believed-to-be-Indian," he said.

Jaishankar said the government attaches the "highest priority" to the welfare, safety and early release and repatriation of the Indian fishermen.

As soon as cases of apprehension of the Indian fishermen and their fishing boats by Pakistan are reported, immediate steps are taken by the High Commission of India in Islamabad to seek consular access from the Government of Pakistan, he said.

During consular access, the officials from the High Commission of India visit he Indian or believed-to-be-Indian fishermen in Pakistani jails to ascertain their well-being and distribute daily-use welfare items.

"All possible assistance, including legal assistance, is extended to the Indian fishermen for their early release and repatriation, along with the release of their boats. The issue is consistently raised with the Government of Pakistan and it is conveyed that the issue may be considered on purely humanitarian and livelihood grounds," Jaishankar said. PTI KND

