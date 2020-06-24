New Delhi, June 24: The global terror financing watchdog, FATF, on Wednesday decided to keep Pakistan in the "Grey List" as it has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), officials said. The decision was taken at the Financial Action Task Force's third and final plenary held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plenary was held under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu. "The FATF plenary decided continuation of Pakistan in 'Grey List' till its next meeting to be held in October," an official privy to the development said. Pakistan Remains Safe Haven for Terrorists, Took 'Modest Steps' to Counter Terror Financing: US Report.

The decision has been taken as Pakistan has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the official said.

