Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Lieutenant General (Retd) Vinod Bhatia on Thursday said that Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry's acceptance of his government's role in Pulwama terror attack should be noted by India and the world, and Pakistan should be put in the blacklist of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) following this confession.

"This statement holds a lot of importance as it is a confession of Pakistan about Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan is an epicentre of terrorism. They have claimed ownership of the Pulwama terror attack and their minister has said that it is Imran Khan government's biggest achievement till date. It remains to be seen what we do further in this matter. Pakistan should be put in Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) blacklist. They should answer for the Pulwama terror attack," Bhatia said in a recorded message.

"The strikes we conducted on Balakot have been vindicated. Around 80 per cent of the terrorist activities are directly or indirectly related to Pakistan. The world and India should take note of this statement," he added.

In an official acknowledgement of its role in Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said: "We hit India by entering inside. Our achievement in Pulwama is the achievement of the entire community under the leadership of Imran Khan. You all also have credit (for it)."

The dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019, claimed the lives of 40 personnel. Terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle in the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan had repeatedly denied responsibility for the attack.

Days later India carried out an airstrike on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan.

India had also withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan following the terror attack. It had said that the External Affairs Ministry will initiate all possible diplomatic steps which have to be taken to ensure isolation of Pakistan for having a direct hand in the incident.The international community had expressed its strong support to India in the wake of the terror attack. (ANI)

