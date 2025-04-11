New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Friday spoke about Tahawwur Rana's extradition and said Pakistan will be exposed before the world as PM Modi often says that Pakistan is a "nursery" for terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said, "After 16 years, due to efforts made by the central govt and diplomacy of PM Modi - the accused of the Mumbai terror attack has now been brought to India. He will not only be hanged, but as he is in the custody of NIA, many of the things related to the conspiracy will be exposed... Pakistan will be exposed before the world as PM Modi always says that if there is an issue of terrorism around the world, Pakistan is the nursery, and it helps terrorism grow..."

He said it is the result of the central government's efforts and PM Modi's diplomacy after 16 long years that the accused of the Mumbai terror attack has now been brought to India.

Rana, 64, a Canadian citizen and native of Pakistan, was extradited to stand trial in India on 10 criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, the DoJ statement said.

He is charged with numerous offences, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act, and forgery, related to his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks by Laskhar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), a designated terrorist organization.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully secured Rana's extradition after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

According to the NIA, Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana had exhausted all legal avenues to stay on the move.

Rana was brought to India late on April 10 and produced before a special NIA court, which sent Rana to 18 days of NIA custody. (ANI)

