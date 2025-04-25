New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and, without mincing any words, said that the impact of the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty would be huge and Pakistan would turn into a desert with no water to drink.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, "The incident of Pahalgam is a huge conspiracy to finish tourism in Kashmir. This is not only a terrorist attack. It is an incident of hatred, the way religion was used before killing. The citizens and government of India washed away the intentions of the terrorists, and the country stayed united against terrorism and Pakistan. Pakistan will turn into a desert. There will be no water available for drinking. The impact of suspending the Indus Water Treaty will be significant. The nation is ready to fight one last war... Pakistan has been exposed to the entire world. Pakistan is scared and shaking in fear. They will get a befitting reply."

Also Read | Who Is Raja Iqbal Singh? Here Are Key Things To Know About New Delhi Mayor.

He said that the country remains united, with 1.4 billion people standing together under PM Narendra Modi's leadership against Pakistan and terrorism.

"An all-party meeting was held, and all parties were informed. Pakistan has been exposed in front of the world. Pakistan will now beg for every drop of water. Pakistan is trembling, falling, and shivering, seeing its existence coming to an end," he added.

Also Read | Bhopal Horror: Gang Rapes College Girls, Films Acts and Blackmails Them Into Luring Others; 2 Arrested As Cops Find Intimate Videos on Accused's Phone.

He further said that the response to Pakistan will be in the language it understands. "Our innocent people were killed, and they will get a befitting reply. Mohan Bhagwat has given a great message that this fight is not between Hindus and Muslims, but between righteousness and unrighteousness," he added.

Sahnawaj further said that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Munir were responsible for the killing of innocent civilians, and they will get a befitting reply.

While offering Friday Namaz, Shahnawaz Hussain protested against the terror attack by wearing a black jacket.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

On Thursday, the Central government convened an all-party meeting to deliberate on the security situation and formulate a collective response to the attack.

After attending the all-party meeting convened by the central government, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has given full support to the government in taking any action."

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)