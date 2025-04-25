Bhopal, April 25: A horrifying rape and blackmail case involving students of a private college on Raisen Road has surfaced, drawing comparisons to the infamous Ajmer serial rape case. Several girls were allegedly trapped by a group of students and former students, who raped them and recorded intimate videos to blackmail them into introducing other girls to the gang.

The incident came to light after a 19-year-old student approached Bag Sewania police, reporting that her college mate Faraz alias Farhan had raped and blackmailed her over two years. Upon arrest, police recovered compromising videos of other girls from his phone, revealing a wider conspiracy. Investigations revealed the accused introduced themselves under false identities and built trust before abusing the victims. Kharar Shocker: Woman, Lover Rape Her 3-Year-Old Daughter in Punjab, Record Videos of Sex Assault; Arrested.

Three girls have officially filed FIRs, while a fourth is receiving counselling and has yet to come forward due to fear of social stigma. A minor is also among the survivors. The accused allegedly forced the girls—who belong to a different religion—to bring their classmates to the group under threat of public exposure of the videos. Bengaluru Shocker: Constable Rapes 17-Year-Old Rape Survivor Complainant at Police Station, Arrested.

Three Zero FIRs have been registered and transferred to Jehangirabad and Ashoka Garden police stations. Two of the accused, including prime accused Farhan and his associate Saad, have been arrested. Others, reportedly from West Bengal, are being tracked by police teams. Police believe more girls may come forward and the number of accused could rise as the investigation progresses.

Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra confirmed that Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been formed to probe the case. The FIRs have been filed under relevant sections of the BNS, POCSO Act, and MP Freedom of Religion Act. Authorities are urging victims to step forward and ensure strict legal action against the culprits.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

