Medininagar (Jharkhand), Sept 30 (PTI) The District Civil Surgeon of Palamu was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths while accepting a bribe from a man to clear his outstanding bills on Friday, an official said.

A special team of ACB arrested Civil Surgeon Dr John F Kennedy while he was accepting Rs 50,000 bribe, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB), Ashok Giri said.

Based on a complaint registered with the bureau by Golden Kumar of Aurangabad, Bihar, the ACB official said "we have arrested Kennedy from his residence in Medininagar after verification of the allegation, which was found true."

Kumar said he had an agency, which was registered in Palamu district and engaged in Family planning related work following a Memorandum of Understating signed with the District Health Committee.

Kumar said he had approached the district programme manager Deepak Kumar Gupta to clear the outstanding bill of Rs 1,47,000 but he said the amount would be released only after paying Rupees one lakh to Kennedy.

Kumar then met the Civil Surgeon, who assured him to extend the MoU tenure if he met his demand.

Kennedy was caught by the ACB sleuths when he accepted chemical applied currency notes amounting to Rs 50,000.

