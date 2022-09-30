Panaji, September 30: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that his government is committed to work and provide all the required facilities in schools for special children in the state.

Sawant was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a hostel facility for students with special needs of Aastha's Anand Niketan (School for Differently Abled Children) at Mapusa in north Goa.

He urged all the donors to come forward to complete the project at the earliest. "We should come forward with donations to help such institutions to march forward with new ideas and goals," he said.

Sawant assured that all expenses or grants required for maintaining the hostel after its completion will be borne by the government. "100 per cent grants will be provided by the government to run this hostel," he said.

Sawant appreciated all the organisations which provide comprehensive services to the differently abled children all over the state and said that teachers and management committees' efforts and relentless work in providing education for children with special educational needs or disability is praiseworthy.

