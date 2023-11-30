Palghar, Nov 30 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured in a leopard attack in Palghar on Thursday, a forest department official said.

The incident took place in Kudan when Prem Jitendra Patil was playing outside his house, he said.

"The child has been hospitalised in Silvassa (in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu). Cages have been placed to capture the leopard," he added.

