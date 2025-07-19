Palghar, Jul 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man from Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly duping a 29-year-old individual of Rs 7 lakh with the promise of a job in the UK, an official said on Saturday.

Vasai resident Jubin Justin Simon told the Achole police that the accused Silvester Michal Fernandes (47) had assured him of a “lucrative” job in a real estate firm in Britain.

“The accused, who also lives in Vasai, took Rs 7 lakh from the complainant in multiple instalments since January 2024, promising to arrange the overseas job,” the official said.

However, despite repeated follow-ups, Simon neither received an offer letter nor got his money back, the official said. Realising that he had been conned, the complainant approached the police on Thursday, he said.

“We have registered an FIR against Fernandes. Inquiries are underway to trace him and recover the defrauded amount,” the official said.

