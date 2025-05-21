Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): In a positive development for the local economy and pilgrimage infrastructure, thousands of palanquin (palki) owners, pony and pithoo owners have begun returning to their work at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, resuming their vital role in assisting pilgrims on their spiritual journey.

Over 5,000 pony handlers and palki owners from across Jammu and Kashmir are traditionally involved in facilitating the yatra, offering essential transport and support services to devotees, especially along the challenging terrain leading up to the sacred shrine.

Due to a sharp decline in pilgrimage footfall in recent times -- largely influenced by tensions between India and Pakistan -- many of these workers had temporarily left Katra in search of alternative livelihoods.

However, with the gradual normalisation of the situation and a steady rise in daily pilgrim numbers, these service providers are now returning to contribute once again to the seamless operation of the yatra.

Authorities and local stakeholders have welcomed this return, noting that the presence of experienced palki walas and pony handlers greatly enhances the overall pilgrimage experience.

Their return also marks a hopeful sign for the revival of livelihoods connected to pilgrimage tourism in the region.

As the yatra continues to gain momentum, the administration is ensuring all necessary arrangements and safety protocols are in place for the comfort and well-being of the pilgrims.

A week ago, the helicopter services from Katra to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumed after being suspended for a week due to the hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The helicopter services have been resumed now following the cessation of hostilities and an understanding between India and Pakistan.

Life in Jammu and Kashmir's districts returned to normal after students returned to schools.

In relief for students and parents, schools in several areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch districts reopened last week after being closed in the wake of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The schools, both government and private, reopened after being shut for five to six days due to safety concerns and days of heightened tension.

The resumption of school activities relieved residents, marking a return to routine after a period of uncertainty.

Indian Armed Forces effectively repelled Pakistan's subsequent military aggression and pounded several airbases in Pakistan.

The two countries have now reached an understanding of stopping firing and military action after the Pakistan DGMO reached out to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

