New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to immediately begin repair work on the damaged water pipeline to ensure a smooth supply of drinking water to Panchkula city from Kaushalya Dam. He said that this work should be completed on a priority basis so that water supply from the dam can be restored to various sectors of Panchkula, replacing the current dependence on tube wells.

In addition, the Chief Minister instructed officials of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HSVP) to provide 10-12 acres of land to the Public Health Engineering Department for the construction of a clean water storage facility in the Pinjore-Kalka area. This will help ensure providing clean drinking water supply from Kaushalya Dam to residents of the Pinjore-Kalka regions.

Saini was chairing a meeting regarding comprehensive dam safety here today.

The Chief Minister said that all concerned departments of the State Government should focus on utilizing surface water instead of groundwater for drinking purposes, and should take concrete steps to scientifically conserve and use rainwater.

Saini also directed officials to strengthen the water supply system from Kajauli Water Works by increasing the capacity of the pumping motors to ensure an adequate and consistent water supply from the facility.

The Chief Minister instructed the Irrigation Department to prepare a detailed action plan to increase the storage capacity of Kaushalya Dam. He said that effective measures should be taken, in coordination with other concerned departments, to ensure that contaminated water does not enter the dam under any circumstances.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also reviewed the status of Kaushalya Dam in Panchkula, Ottu Head in Sirsa, and Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar. He directed that an independent panel of experts timely conduct an assessment of these structures to ensure their strength, stability, and safety. (ANI)

