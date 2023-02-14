Hamirpur (HP), Feb 14 (PTI) A panel has started investigating the reason behind a diarrhoea outbreak in five-seven villages in Nadaun here.

About 1,110 people were affected last month in Nadaun, which is the constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and the outbreak was brought under control after almost ten days.

The committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hamirpur, Jitendra Sanjta visited Rangas village and interacted with the locals and officers of various departments, an official said.

Sukhu had ordered the setting of the committee during his recent tour to Hamirpur.

The committee queried the officials on Majhot and Nauhgi Bhumpal drinking water schemes. PTI/COR/BPL

