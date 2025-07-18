Moradabad (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) Panic has gripped residents of Chhajlat area here following the repeated spotting of drones flying over their homes at night.

Fearing that organised gangs are using drones to conduct recces to commit burglaries, several residents have begun carrying out night patrols and even resorting to firing in the air to deter potential criminals.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav Declared 'Rajya Mahotsav': Maharashtra Government Elevates Century-Old Festival to State Festival Status, Plans Cultural Programs, Global Outreach and Tourism Promotion to Showcase Marathi Heritage.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday night. A drone was seen hovering in the sky, prompting the panicked villagers, believing that thieves were targeting their homes, began firing in the air.

Locals have recorded videos that are now circulating in the community.

Also Read | Odisha Higher Education Department Orders Mandatory Display of Women Helpline Number and Urgent Sensitisation on Sexual Harassment Laws Across All Universities and Colleges Following Student's Tragic Death.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh, while the police are actively investigating the matter, the incidents currently "appear to be a simple act carried out by a few youths."

"Such drones are easily available in the market and are likely being used to create panic among the villagers," Singh said.

"We are investigating the matter. We will soon identify and apprehend those operating these remote-controlled drones in rural areas," he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)