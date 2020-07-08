Kolhapur, Jul 8 (PTI) Two accused in veteran Communist leader Govind Pansare murder case on Wednesday filed bail applications in a court in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

The accused, Bharat Kurane and Sachin Andure, moved the bail applications before Sessions Judge B D Shelke, public prosecutor in the case, Shivajirao Rane, said

The prosecution will submit its reply on the bail pleas on July 17.

Pansare and his wife Uma were shot at on February 15, 2015 while on way back home from a morning walk. Five days later, Pansare succumbed to the bullet injuries.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the murder, has already filed a charge sheet in the case.

The CBI has said that Andure is also one of the two assailants in Dabholkar murder case.

