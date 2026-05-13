India News | Paper Reached Rajasthan from Nashik Via Haryana Link: SOG Inspector General on NEET-UG Paper Leak Row

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Tuesday said that preliminary investigation into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak suggests a multi-state link stretching from Maharashtra to Haryana and Rajasthan, even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now taken over the probe following the cancellation of the examination.

Briefing on the investigation, IG, SOG Rajasthan Ajay Pal Lamba said coordinated questioning across multiple districts led investigators to trace the suspected movement of the question paper before the exam.

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"Based on input received by the Police, Sikar Police, Jhunjhunu Police, Alwar Police, Jaipur City Police, Jaipur Rural Police and SOG teams together questioned individuals who were suspected of receiving the NEET-UG 2026 paper. After questioning more than 150 aspirants, their friends and their parents, it became clear that the paper was sent to Rajasthan, before the exams, by a resident of Haryana," IG Lamba said.

He added that further interrogation led investigators to Maharashtra.

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"Upon questioning him, it was found that the paper came to him from Nashik, Maharashtra. After this information was shared with NTA, the Government of India ordered the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam. CBI has taken over the case," he said.

Lamba said a CBI team is now coordinating with the SOG and has been briefed on the progress of the investigation so far.

"CBI team is in touch with SOG, and their team has come here. Members of their team have been made aware of the police questioning so far. There are a few suspects who could be involved in this syndicate. All those suspects are also being questioned by the CBI. After questioning, further action will be taken by the CBI itself. A case has been registered by them, and further investigation is being done by them," he added.

He further said that over two dozen suspects have been produced before the central agency.

"We presented more than about 24 suspects before the CBI team," Lamba said.

However, he clarified that no link has yet been established with previously known examination paper leak networks in the state.

"Going by the facts emerging so far in the questioning till now, no links to any member of any gangs which have been active in exam paper leaks in Rajasthan so far have been found," he said.

On the "guess paper" controversy, Lamba said the material in question was already in the public domain.

"This is a paper set which is in the public domain. PDFs of Chemistry and Biology papers are in the public domain. The exam paper of examination conducted by NEET is also in the public domain. The PDF, which was going viral in the market, had two sets of Chemistry and Biology. So, 45 questions of Chemistry and 90 questions of Biology were found to be the perfect match along with their answers," he said.

Meanwhile, former Acting Chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Shiv Singh Rathore on Tuesday clarified that he has no connection with the recruitment controversy being probed and said he has fully cooperated with investigating agencies.

Speaking to reporters while leaving the Special Operations Group (SOG) office in Jaipur, where CBI officials were also present, Rathore said the matter being referred to him relates to a post-retirement recruitment exam.

He further categorically denied any link with the NEET-UG investigation.

"There is absolutely no connection or involvement with NEET whatsoever... This information pertains to the (School Lecturer) Agriculture Science Recruitment Exam-2022, for which I had been served a notice," Rathore said.

He added that he has consistently cooperated with agencies whenever called for questioning.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, four teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached the Crime Branch Unit-2 office in Nashik to take custody of accused Shubham Khairnar, who was earlier arrested by Nashik Police in connection with the alleged paper leak case.

Earlier, the Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, citing concerns over the integrity of the process, and referred the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive probe.

The agency has registered an FIR under sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, corruption and provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Special CBI teams have been deployed across multiple locations as part of the investigation.

The NEET-UG examination, the single entrance test for MBBS, BDS and allied medical courses, was conducted across more than 5,400 centres in India and abroad, with around 22.79 lakh candidates appearing. (ANI)

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