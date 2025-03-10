Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para on Monday called for the reconstitution of the Human Rights Commission in the region to address human rights issues, particularly in the wake of the recent killings in Kathua district.

Speaking during the Motion of Thanks in the assembly, Para criticised the government's handling of law and order and called for accountability.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 10th Roza of Ramzan on March 11 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

"Whether it is the Kathua or Sopore killings, we cannot absolve ourselves. Law and order is not in your hands. When you seek votes from people, you do not tell them what you truly control," he said.

Referring to the National Conference's manifesto promise of setting up a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Para asked why it found no mention in the budget.

Also Read | AAP Will Go Alone in 2027 Goa and Gujarat Assembly Elections; No Talks of Alliance, Says Atishi.

"If that is not in your domain, the least this House can do is re-establish a human rights commission in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Para further emphasised the need for transparency in addressing human rights issues.

"If you have no control over law and order, at least it may facilitate seeking a report on human rights violations in Kathua and Sopore so that this House is informed. There is no mention of this in your budget," he said.

Para said that despite Jammu and Kashmir being a young union territory, with 65 percent of its population consisting of youth, the budget fails to address their concerns.

"There is no mention of employment guarantees. Six lakh people applied for just 15,000 police posts, yet the government has ignored their struggles. If you cannot provide jobs, at least support startups. You are conducting surveys under Mission Youth, but where is the employment?" he asked.

He also criticised the government for "failing" daily wagers. "You are doing injustice to one lakh daily wagers. Where is relief for them? There are no reforms, and the health sector is neglected. No mohalla clinics, no free electricity, no free education -- things that were promised during elections," he said.

Para further slammed the budget for being heavily reliant on central schemes rather than focusing on local needs.

"This budget is just an allocation of central schemes and programmes. Where is the local budget? Show me one line truly focused on Jammu and Kashmir," he demanded.

Para also strongly criticised a recently held fashion show in Gulmarg, calling it an affront to local culture and traditions.

"What happened in Gulmarg is unfortunate. You (the chief minister) had no knowledge about it. Neither Hinduism nor Islam permits such things. Even Sushma Swaraj banned Fashion TV when she was the Communication Minister. People have opposed Valentine's Day celebrations for the same reason. We must preserve our culture," he said.

Para questioned why the government had failed to implement previous promises. "Why not reverse the free stamp duty for women as promised by the Mehbooba Mufti government?" he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)